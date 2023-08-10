Covid cases rising along with summer complacency

Due to the absence of measures in entertainment venues on islands and generally in areas swamped by tourists there has been a rise in Covid-19 cases in Greece this summer again, combined with a slight decrease in the immunity of the population. National Public Health Organization (EODY) experts cite test positivity, urban wastewater analysis and hospital admissions. This is compounded by the new subvariant of Omicron, known as Eris. On the other hand intubations remain very low while there is no evidence suggesting Eris causes more severe illness.

According to EODY data, 321 hospital admissions were recorded in the week of July 24 to 30, compared to 182 in the week of June 26 to July 2. Dimitris Paraskevis, vice president of EODY, stressed however that “this increase is certainly not a cause for concern… the balance is currently tipping slightly in favor of the virus in terms of its ease of transmission.”