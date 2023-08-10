NEWS

Covid load spreads across Greece

Tests on urban wastewater showed a rise in the presence of the virus that causes Covid in nine out of the 10 regions being monitored across the country in the July 31 to August 6 period, according to the weekly bulletin issued by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday.

In the last bulletin, covering July 24-30, a rise in the SARS-CoV-2 load was seen in eight of the 10 regions, from just four in the week before that.

Hospital admissions for Covid also showed a significant rise, coming to 468 in the past week from the previous period’s 321, but were also a 78% overall spike compared to the average over the last four weeks.

The number of patients on ventilators was 18 on August 6 from 16 the week before that and seven earlier, according to EODY, though the number of deaths attributed to the virus eased to 22 from 24 on a weekly basis.

