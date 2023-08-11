NEWS

First batch of suspects in deadly hooligan clash questioned; 12 remanded

Twelve people were remanded into pretrial custody by an Athens prosecutor on Friday, as an investigating magistrate began questioning dozens of suspects who were arrested during Monday’s deadly soccer-related violence.

Ten of the suspects are Croatian nationals, while the other two are a Greek, aged 27, and an Albanian national, aged 22.  

More than 100 people have so far been arrested for the bloody clashes between fans of rival soccer clubs AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb in the Greek capital on Monday night, which led to the stabbing death of 29-year-old AEK fan Michalis Katsouris.

A total of 30 people out of 105 who have been arrested testified to an investigating magistrate on Friday. [AMNA]

Crime Sports Justice

