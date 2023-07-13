Seven hooligans jailed for life

A mixed jury court in Thessaloniki has sentenced seven men to life prison plus additional sentences ranging from 18-22 years for the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kambanos in a sports club-related attack in February 2021.

Five others, who were determined to be accessories to the murder, got sentences from 19 to 27 years, although no one is expected to serve more than 20 years, at most.

Kambanos, and two of his friends, who were injured, were fans of sports club Aris Thessaloniki and the murderers and accessories fans of intercity rival club PAOK.

The court accepted in their totality the prosecutor’s recommendations, including not recognizing extenuating circumstances.

The murder was not committed in the course of the clash between the opposing fans. Rather, Kambanos and his friends were randomly accosted and attacked when their assailants determined they were Aris supporters.