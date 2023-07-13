NEWS

Seven defendants in Kampanos murder get life

On Tuesday, people placed candles, flowers and notes, as well as scarves and jerseys of Aris sports club at the site where the victim, 19-year-old Alkiviadis Kampanos, was killed Tuesday in a knife attack. [Dimitris Tosidis/Intime News]

The Mixed Jury Court of Thessaloniki handed life sentences to seven of the 12 convicted for the murder of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos in a sports club-related attack in February 2021. The other five were each given 20-year sentences, while the court had previously accepted the prosecution’s proposal not to recognize extenuating circumstances.

The case, however, seems to have only superficially touched the world of hooligans. In the intervening months, incidents of fan violence have been recorded in Ioannina, Livadia, Kavala and several neighborhoods in Attica. According to the data available so far in the first half of 2023, 21 people were arrested for fan violence, while 51 cases were under preliminary investigation.

Most of the incidents arose from random encounters with the only reason for the attacks being that the target was wearing the insignia of an opposing team.

