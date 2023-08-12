Transfer of real estate to go fully digital

People are seen waiting outside the National Cadastre offices in Athens on July 25. [AMNA]

The government aims to make the transfer of real estate a fully digital process, Deputy Digital Governance Minister Konstantinos Kyranakis has said.

“The goal is to make everything digital. When a property is sold, it should be digitally ‘locked,’ essentially for as long as the transaction lasts, so that it cannot be negotiated or sold somewhere else,” he told private broadcaster SKAI.

Kyranakis also said discussions are underway to establish a digital contract platform. “We also had an extensive meeting with the Association of Court Administrators to connect their own platform with the land registry platform, so that they too can offer a digital service. We hope this will be ready by late September/early October,” he said.

Referring to the queues at Athens Land Registry, he said that from August 28 the physical waiting list will be abolished.

He said people wishing to do business at the registry will receive a digital number on their mobile and will be notified when that number is being called so they will not have to queue.

He underlined that the gov.gr site currently covers 7 out of the 10 issues that people queue up for.