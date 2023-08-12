NEWS

Police pelted with stones

Police pelted with stones
File photo.

Four police officers sustained light injuries in the early hours of Saturday during clashes with Roma residents in the western Attica suburb of Zefyri. According to reports, the incident started after police responded to a complaint about a disturbance. 

Officers dispatched to the scene arrested one of the people causing the disturbance after finding that he was wanted to serve pending convictions. However, the officers were attacked with stones and other objects by three other men at the scene, as a result of which two police officers were injured. 

Reinforcements were called to the location and the three attackers were arrested and taken to the police station. An hour later, however, another group of Roma men gathered outside the station and started throwing stones, lightly injuring another two policemen, while two more suspects were arrested. 

Those arrested were to appear before a prosecutor.

Police Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Defenseless against horde of hooligans
NEWS

Defenseless against horde of hooligans

Police officer hospitalized in critical condition after brutal assault by husband in Larissa
NEWS

Police officer hospitalized in critical condition after brutal assault by husband in Larissa

Crete: Human head discovered in waste sorting facility
NEWS

Crete: Human head discovered in waste sorting facility

Investigation underway into death of man found in car near Thiva
NEWS

Investigation underway into death of man found in car near Thiva

Police officer seriously injured in Thessaloniki car chase
NEWS

Police officer seriously injured in Thessaloniki car chase

Thessaloniki Airport policeman faces illegal migration charges
NEWS

Thessaloniki Airport policeman faces illegal migration charges