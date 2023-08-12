Police pelted with stones

Four police officers sustained light injuries in the early hours of Saturday during clashes with Roma residents in the western Attica suburb of Zefyri. According to reports, the incident started after police responded to a complaint about a disturbance.

Officers dispatched to the scene arrested one of the people causing the disturbance after finding that he was wanted to serve pending convictions. However, the officers were attacked with stones and other objects by three other men at the scene, as a result of which two police officers were injured.

Reinforcements were called to the location and the three attackers were arrested and taken to the police station. An hour later, however, another group of Roma men gathered outside the station and started throwing stones, lightly injuring another two policemen, while two more suspects were arrested.

Those arrested were to appear before a prosecutor.