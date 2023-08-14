NEWS

Flyers thrown at the German consulate in Thessaloniki

A group of people threw flyers at the German Consulate located on Megalou Alexandrou Avenue in Thessaloniki on Monday afternoon inscribed with messages of support for Turks in prisons in Germany.

They read: “Freedom for the fighters from Turkey who are imprisoned in Germany.”

Two people were arrested for the incident, which took place at around 1:30 p.m., and taken to the Toumba police station, which is also responsible for the preliminary investigation.

Crime

