NEWS

Arrests made following shooting incident outside Athens club

Arrests made following shooting incident outside Athens club
File photo.

Police in Athens arrested two people in connection with a shooting incident outside a club on Vouliagmenis Avenue on Saturday morning. 

The incident occurred at 5.30 a.m. when, according to eyewitnesses, a man opened fire with a pistol after coming out of the club and then made off in a car. 

Five shell casings and three bullet holes in the club’s sign were found at the scene. 

Police later found the car parked at the junction of Thiseos and Evripidou streets in Kallithea. A man and a woman were in the vehicle and were arrested, while two pistols were found during a search.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police pelted with stones

Police pelted with stones

Looking for solutions to sports violence
NEWS

Looking for solutions to sports violence

40 suspected hooligans to testify in second round of questioning
NEWS

40 suspected hooligans to testify in second round of questioning

Police analyze camera footage of hooligan riots
NEWS

Police analyze camera footage of hooligan riots

First batch of suspects in deadly hooligan clash questioned; 12 remanded
NEWS

First batch of suspects in deadly hooligan clash questioned; 12 remanded

More than 2,000 officers assigned to sports crime prevention
NEWS

More than 2,000 officers assigned to sports crime prevention