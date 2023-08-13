Arrests made following shooting incident outside Athens club

Police in Athens arrested two people in connection with a shooting incident outside a club on Vouliagmenis Avenue on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at 5.30 a.m. when, according to eyewitnesses, a man opened fire with a pistol after coming out of the club and then made off in a car.

Five shell casings and three bullet holes in the club’s sign were found at the scene.

Police later found the car parked at the junction of Thiseos and Evripidou streets in Kallithea. A man and a woman were in the vehicle and were arrested, while two pistols were found during a search.