Woman arrested at borders on UK warrant listing her accompanying child as ‘missing’

A foreign national was arrested at Kipi, the border station with Turkey, when she tried to leave Greece with her underage child, which has been registered in the United Kingdom as “missing”.

The woman was arrested by passport control police belonging to the Alexandroupolis Directorate, on a Red Alert warrant issued by United Kingdom/Interpol under the category of “Crime against family/kidnapping and crimes against children”.

The woman arrived at the border station with the child in a private car, a police statement said. She will be led before a prosecutor of appeals in Thrace, while the minor was transported to the Alexandroupolis Hospital following an order by a city deputy misdemeanors prosecutor. [AMNA]

