NEWS

Dozens of fires reported in 24 hours

Dozens of fires reported in 24 hours
[File photo]

Some 44 forest fires broke out around the country between Sunday and Monday, most of which were immediately dealt with at their initial stage, according to a statement by the Fire Service.

Investigations have also been launched into the causes of the blazes.

Regarding the fire that broke out Monday noon in a forested area in the location of Fasouli of the municipality of Opountia, Fthiotida, central Greece, 42 firefighters with two groups of hikers, 16 vehicles, two aircraft and a helicopter were deployed. Assistance was also being provided by water trucks.

The Fire Service is appealing to members of the public to be particularly careful and to follow the instructions of the competent authorities.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Elevated fire risk in five Greek regions
NEWS

Elevated fire risk in five Greek regions

Fire breaks out near Karystos on Evia
NEWS

Fire breaks out near Karystos on Evia

Tripoli arsonist in custody, placed in psychiatric care
NEWS

Tripoli arsonist in custody, placed in psychiatric care

Water trucks racing to Petropigi fire forced to pay road tolls
NEWS

Water trucks racing to Petropigi fire forced to pay road tolls

Fire near Marathon
NEWS

Fire near Marathon

Tripoli wildfire shows improvement; suspected arsonist arrested
NEWS

Tripoli wildfire shows improvement; suspected arsonist arrested