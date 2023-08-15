Dozens of fires reported in 24 hours

Some 44 forest fires broke out around the country between Sunday and Monday, most of which were immediately dealt with at their initial stage, according to a statement by the Fire Service.

Investigations have also been launched into the causes of the blazes.

Regarding the fire that broke out Monday noon in a forested area in the location of Fasouli of the municipality of Opountia, Fthiotida, central Greece, 42 firefighters with two groups of hikers, 16 vehicles, two aircraft and a helicopter were deployed. Assistance was also being provided by water trucks.

The Fire Service is appealing to members of the public to be particularly careful and to follow the instructions of the competent authorities.