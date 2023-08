The Hellenic Coast Guard rescued 11 people off the island of Lesvos on Wednesday after reports of a sinking vessel. At approximately 11.30 a.m. Coast Guard ships spotted the semi-submerged boat and rescued 10 men and a woman who were taken to the port of Mitylene and the Welcome and Identification Center at Kara Tepe.

One man was also charged with causing a shipwreck, as well as endangerment, as he allegedly used a knife to sink the boat.