NEWS

Eight arrested for human trafficking in northern Greece

[InTime News]

Eight people were arrested in northern Greece in the past two days for attempting to transport a total of 57 migrants into Greek territory, the police reported on Wednesday. Seven of the suspects are foreign nationals and one is Greek.

The suspects were detained in the regional units of Drama, Evros and Rodopi in separate incidents on 14-15 August.

The vehicles used in the trafficking operations, along with cash and mobile phones, were seized and the suspects will be led before the local public prosecutors.

[AMNA]

Migration Crime

