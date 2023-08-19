Residents in four Evros settlements told to evacuate as fire rages

Citizens in three villages in the region of Evros, northeastern Greece, were told on Saturday to evacuate in a message sent via the emergency number 112 due to a wildfire that broke out earlier in the day near the town of Alexandroupolis.

The message told residents of Nipsa, Aetochori, and Pefka to move towards Alexandroupolis.

According to the fire department, there is currently no immediate danger to those settlements, but the strong winds and the smoke make it difficult for nearby residents.

Earlier, the Civil Protection had issued the SMS alert to residents of Melia, Nipsa, Pefka and Loutros, urging them to stay alert and follow the instructions of the authorities.

Authorities closed Egnatia motorway in both directions up to the junction of the industrial area of Alexandroupolis due to the thick smoke. Traffic is being diverted via the Feron-Alexandroupoli road, while drivers and citizens are requested to be particularly careful and comply with the instructions of the police.