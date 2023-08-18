Fuel truck driver to face charges of arson through negligence

The driver of the fuel truck that caught fire on the Athens-Corinth motorway has been charged with arson through negligence.

A prosecutor has referred him to trial while also ordering an investigation into the owner of the tanker to establish whether the company had any culpability in the incident and if the tanker had been adequately maintained as the fire seems to have started due to mechanical damage.

A prosecutor has also initiated a preliminary examination to investigate any criminal responsibilities on the part of the of the competent authorities in how they dealt with the huge traffic jams that resulted from the fire and the protection of motorists.