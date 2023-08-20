NEWS

Heightened wildfire risk across most of country Monday

There is an extreme risk of wildfire Monday in many areas in southern Greece, including the Athens region, the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry warns.

Specifically, at extreme risk – the top category – are the Attica region, that includes the capital Athens, as well as the bordering Boeotia and Corinth regional units, the Argolida regional unit in the Peloponnese, plus central and southern parts of the island of Evia.

Parts of nine of Greece’s 13 regions at are very high risk, the ministry added.

Fire

