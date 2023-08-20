NEWS

Large fire front still raging east of Loutros

Firefighting forces continue to battle the blaze that broke out the day before in Melia Alexandroupolis on Sunday. A total of 48 fire engines with a 176-member crew, 10 teams of firefighters on foot assisted by seven firefighting aircraft and four helicopters, four of them holding a coordinating role, area operating in the area. The efforts now focus on a large fire front that is still raging east of Loutros village while the picture is better in the other fire fronts. 

Houses have been burned in the villages of Aetohori and Pefka as well as a church in Aetohori. 
Additionally, one firefighter was sent to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Traffic on Egnatia Odos from Kipi to Alexandroupolis has been restored on both directions, police said. [AMNA]

