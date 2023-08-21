NEWS

A bus crashes off the road in central Turkey, leaving 12 passengers dead

A bus crashes off the road in central Turkey, leaving 12 passengers dead

A passenger bus veered off the road and crashed into a roadside ditch in central Turkey on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 19 others, officials said.

The driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, which crossed into the oncoming lane and then plunged into the ditch near the central Turkish city of Yozgat, Gov. Mehmet Ali Ozkan said.

The bus was traveling from Sivas – some 240 kilometers (150 miles) east of Yozgat – to Istanbul.

Ozkan said 11 of the passengers died at the scene of the crash while one died later in the hospital.

The injured passengers were being treated in nearby hospitals and one of them was in serious condition, he said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, Ozkan said, adding that it appeared to be the result of “carelessness” by the driver. [AP]

Turkey Accident Death

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkish President Erdogan expresses grief over Tempi train collision
NEWS

Turkish President Erdogan expresses grief over Tempi train collision

Cavusoglu calls Dendias to offer condolences over deadly train crash
NEWS

Cavusoglu calls Dendias to offer condolences over deadly train crash

Firefighting plane crash kills two pilots
NEWS

Firefighting plane crash kills two pilots

Four people arrested over deadly bridge collapse near Patra
NEWS

Four people arrested over deadly bridge collapse near Patra

Hospital announces death of 12-year-old found unconscious while swimming
NEWS

Hospital announces death of 12-year-old found unconscious while swimming

ATV accident claims life of 19-year-old man on Zakynthos
NEWS

ATV accident claims life of 19-year-old man on Zakynthos