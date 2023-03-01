NEWS

Turkish President Erdogan expresses grief over Tempi train collision

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated his grief and conveyed his condolences over the deadly train collision in central Greece that has left at least 36 dead on Wednesday.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a message to the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the rail accident in Greece,” announced the social media account of the Turkish presidency.

“In his message, President Erdogan stated that he is deeply saddened by the accident, and conveyed his condolences for those who lost their life in the accident and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.”

 

Turkey Diplomacy Accident Death

