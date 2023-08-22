PASOK submits proposal to block far-right convict from local polls

Ilias Kasidiaris, the convicted leader of the now-disbanded neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, has been campaigning ahead of the May 21 elections for the far-right National Party that he founded. [Intime News]

As it had announced last week, the center-left PASOK party submitted a legislative proposal on Monday to prevent convicted former Golden Dawn MP Ilias Kasidiaris from running in the upcoming local elections.

The proposal is based on corresponding legislative regulation passed before the national elections to prevent the convicted neo-Nazi from running, and includes exactly the same wording regarding formations whose candidate or leader has been sentenced to any length of prison time for a series of offenses, including the formation of and participation in a criminal organization.

For its part, the government said it will not support the amendment, insisting that the existing “arsenal,” which provides for disqualification from office in case of election, is sufficient. Opposition SYRIZA is expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss its position on the PASOK proposal.