NEWS

Police officer, businessman arrested on charges of corruption and extortion

Police officer, businessman arrested on charges of corruption and extortion
File photo.

An officer of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) has been charged with bribery, abuse of power and breach of duty by the ELAS Internal Affairs unit. 

A private businessman was also arrested and charged with extortion and violation of drug legislation. 

According to an ELAS announcement on Tuesday, the officer demanded bribes not to carry out inspections on certain businesses. 

He also allegedly cooperated with the private businessman and carried out targeted checks on his rivals.

Police Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police pelted with stones

Police pelted with stones

Defenseless against horde of hooligans
NEWS

Defenseless against horde of hooligans

Police officer hospitalized in critical condition after brutal assault by husband in Larissa
NEWS

Police officer hospitalized in critical condition after brutal assault by husband in Larissa

Crete: Human head discovered in waste sorting facility
NEWS

Crete: Human head discovered in waste sorting facility

Investigation underway into death of man found in car near Thiva
NEWS

Investigation underway into death of man found in car near Thiva

Police officer seriously injured in Thessaloniki car chase
NEWS

Police officer seriously injured in Thessaloniki car chase