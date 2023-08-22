Police officer, businessman arrested on charges of corruption and extortion

An officer of the Hellenic Police (ELAS) has been charged with bribery, abuse of power and breach of duty by the ELAS Internal Affairs unit.

A private businessman was also arrested and charged with extortion and violation of drug legislation.

According to an ELAS announcement on Tuesday, the officer demanded bribes not to carry out inspections on certain businesses.

He also allegedly cooperated with the private businessman and carried out targeted checks on his rivals.