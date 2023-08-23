Authorities apprehend suspect connected to migrant confinement video

The Greek authorities have apprehended an individual in connection with a disturbing video posted on social media on Tuesday. The video depicted a man confining a group of 13 undocumented migrants within a cargo trailer, which was being towed by a 4WD vehicle, near the town of Alexandroupoli in northern Greece. The individual alleged that migrants are responsible for the wildfires in the area.

Apart from the owner of the vehicle, who is of Albanian origin, two Greek individuals have been apprehended and are currently under detention due to their suspected involvement in aiding the former.

The individuals under suspicion have been handed over to the Greek judicial authorities for further action.

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) released a statement affirming its collaboration with other governmental bodies in “actively and systematically striving for the effective guarding of the borders and the dismantling of criminal networks involved in the trafficking of irregular migrants, while also ensuring compliance with legality and aiming to significantly mitigate the issue.”

According to the police, throughout the month of August, they have been averting an average of approximately 900 illegal entries into the region of Evros on a daily basis. This has led to the apprehension of “hundreds of traffickers,” the statement said.

“Greece stands as a nation governed by the rule of law, built upon a solid democratic foundation, and guided by a humanitarian tradition. Any manifestation of vigilante justice remains unequivocally unacceptable,” it said.