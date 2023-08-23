Very high risk of fire in the regions of Attica, Viotia and Evia on Thursday

There is a very high fire risk on Thursday in the regions of Attica and the region of Central Greece ( Viotia and the island of Evia), according to the Fire Risk Forecast Map issued by the General Secretariat for Civil Protection at the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry.

The ministry advises people to be exceptionally careful and avoid any activity in the open that could accidentally cause a fire, such as burning vegetation, using machinery that creates sparks, lighting barbecues, or throwing away lit cigarettes. It also reminds the public to alert the fire brigade via the emergency number 199 in the case of fire. [AMNA]