Supreme Court prosecutor orders dual investigation into arson and racist violence incidents

An aerial view of a burnt forest in the village of Avantas, near Alexandroupoli town, in the northeastern Evros region, Tuesday. [AP]

Greece’s Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini has issued an order to initiate a dual preliminary investigation by the prosecutor of first instance in Alexandroupoli.

The senior judicial official is calling for an inquiry into the causes of the catastrophic fire in the northeastern region of Evros, as well as a comprehensive investigation into the alleged incidents of racist violence against migrants that have surfaced following the death of 18 individuals in the Dadia forest.

The prosecutor of the Supreme Court is specifically aiming to investigate certain offenses, including the formation, membership, and leadership of a potential criminal organization believed to be linked to the arson cases.

Regarding the aspect of her order related to migrants, she is also emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into crimes such as violence, endangerment, and abduction.