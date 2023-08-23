NEWS

Supreme Court prosecutor orders dual investigation into arson and racist violence incidents

Supreme Court prosecutor orders dual investigation into arson and racist violence incidents
An aerial view of a burnt forest in the village of Avantas, near Alexandroupoli town, in the northeastern Evros region, Tuesday. [AP]

Greece’s Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini has issued an order to initiate a dual preliminary investigation by the prosecutor of first instance in Alexandroupoli.

The senior judicial official is calling for an inquiry into the causes of the catastrophic fire in the northeastern region of Evros, as well as a comprehensive investigation into the alleged incidents of racist violence against migrants that have surfaced following the death of 18 individuals in the Dadia forest.

The prosecutor of the Supreme Court is specifically aiming to investigate certain offenses, including the formation, membership, and leadership of a potential criminal organization believed to be linked to the arson cases.

Regarding the aspect of her order related to migrants, she is also emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into crimes such as violence, endangerment, and abduction.

Justice Fire Migration

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Moria arson appeal trial postponed to Wednesday
NEWS

Moria arson appeal trial postponed to Wednesday

Fuel truck driver to face charges of arson through negligence
NEWS

Fuel truck driver to face charges of arson through negligence

Heftier penalties for wildfires, even through negligence
NEWS

Heftier penalties for wildfires, even through negligence

Parliament lifts immunity of SYRIZA MP Dourou
NEWS

Parliament lifts immunity of SYRIZA MP Dourou

Risk that Mati fire trial may be statute-barred grows
NEWS

Risk that Mati fire trial may be statute-barred grows

Family awarded 310,000 euro over Mati fire death
NEWS

Family awarded 310,000 euro over Mati fire death