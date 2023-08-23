Amygdaleza detention camp evacuated due to nearby wildfire

As a precautionary measure due to the wildfire spreading in the vicinity, authorities are conducting an evacuation of the Amygdaleza migrant detention camp situated in western Athens. According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), the center currently accommodates 700 individuals who will be moved to alternate facilities.

In the meantime, there hasn’t been an official evacuation order for the ELAS facility in the same area. Nonetheless, instructions have been provided for all personnel to be on standby should the fire approach dangerously close.