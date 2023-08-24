Firefighters scrambling to put out the fire in Mount Parnitha

Men standing on the roof of Agia Paraskevi Christian Orthodox monastery try to control a wildfire in Acharnes, a suburb of northern Athens, Greece, on Wednesday. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

Firefighters were scrambling to put out the fire in Mount Parnitha, the largest forest bordering Athens, which rekindled early on Friday as strong winds were blowing in the area.

According to the Fire Department, shortly after three in the morning and while the fire was in remission, very strong winds started to blow, which caused a great resurgence. The front at this time is located to the left of Parnitha, heading east towards the area of Agia Paraskevi.

At 3:58 a.m. on Friday a message was sent via the emergency number 112 to the residents of the areas of Thrakomakedones, Voskiza and Panorama (Menidi) to be ready to evacuate in case the flames approach their homes.

A total of 260 firefighters with 13 teams on foot, and 77 vehicles are operating in the area, assisted by 6 aircraft and 7 helicopters.

Forces provided by the General Staff of National Defense and the Hellenic Police, as well as water carriers and machinery of the Region of Attica provide their help in the efforts to extinguish the wildfire.

[AMNA]