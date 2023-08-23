NEWS

Mount Parnitha wildfire spreads to national forest region

[AP]

The wildfire at Mount Parnitha in Attica, has spread to the mountain’s national forest region, the Fire Brigade’s spokesperson Yiannis Artopios announced late afternoon on Wednesday.

The fire first broke out on Tuesday morning in the area of Fili, at Parnitha’s foothills, and despite continuous firefighting at ground level and water-bombing by air, it is burning eastwards through a ravine in the national forest towards the area of Metochi.

The high wind shifted on Wednesday afternoon from a northeasterly direction, fanning the flames towards the national forest’s ridge, he added.

Winds are expected to subside as of the evening hours, added Artopios.

Eight water-bombers (including two Air Tractor planes provided by Germany) and nine helicopters are dowsing the fire.

Meanwhile, road traffic has been closed on Parnitha Avenue from the ‘Aigli’ taverna onwards, at the intersection of Parnitha Avenue and Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue, at the intersection of Agios Dionissios and Eleftheriou Venizelou Avenue, and at Parnitha Avenue in the area of Thrakomakedones. [AMNA]

Fire

