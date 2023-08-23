Fires reach UNESCO World Heritage monastery

The monastery of Osios Loukas in central Greece, one of the most important Byzantine monuments in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, has been engulfed in flames on Wednesday. There are significant firefighting forces on scene to avert the total destruction of the site.

The monastery was evacuated earlier on Wednesday and according to information one of the site’s oldest buildings. The Bishop of Thiva, Livadia, and Avlida is also there to assist in the effort to save the site.

The site is home to one of the best-preserved collections of mosaics from the Macedonian Renaissance of Byzantium.