Firefighter in Kefalonia charged with arson

[Intime News]

A seasonal firefighter is accused of intentionally starting a fire in a forested area in southern Kefalonia on August 13. 

The suspect appeared in court on Wednesday where he was ordered to remain detained and was given time until Friday to present his defense. 

The firefighter was arrested following an investigation by the fire Department’s Arson Crimes Directorate into the blaze that started in the area of Aghia Irini. The man allegedly confessed to the crime and to starting five other forest fires across Kefalonia in previous years, according to state-run news agency AMNA.

The Panhellenic Association of Contract Firefighters requested the “exemplary punishment” of the suspect, if the charge is proven, “to avoid a repetition of such unacceptable phenomena that tarnish the institution we serve.”

It also said that “s single incident cannot and should not negate the supreme work offered by Greek firefighters” who put their lives at risk “to protect our fellow man, the environment, private and public property.”

