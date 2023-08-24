PASOK leader says Thrace wildfires are like a ‘biblical catastrophe’

Socialist opposition leader Nikos Androulakis on Thursday said the destruction caused by the wildfires that burned on the mountain range of Rhodope in Xanthi, northern Greece, the previous days caused a “biblical catastrophe”.

Androulakis visited villages in the municipality of Iasmos that were damaged by the blaze and spoke with fire-stricken residents who lost their properties, along with local party MP Ahmet Ilhan and party members.

“All these things happening with the wildfires in [Mount] Parnitha and across the country in the last few days reveal the need for the country to invest in prevention to have the strength to address the repercussions of climate change,” he said.