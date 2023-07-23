NEWS

Androulakis: Wildfire on Rhodes is an ‘immeasurable environmental disaster’

[InTime News]

An “immeasurable environmental disaster” is taking place in the last six days on the island of Rhodes, center-left PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis said in on Sunday.

“The responsibilities are huge and should be attributed. We went from the [government statement] that ‘everything is under control’ to the point where properties are lost and thousands of tourists leave from their hotels and locals evacuate their houses,” he said in a statement.

“The state needs to guarantee their safety and finally bring all fire fronts under control.”

