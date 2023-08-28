NEWS

Police arrest migrant smuggler as escapade ends in crash

File photo.

A 27-year-old individual involved in migrant smuggling was apprehended after crashing a van carrying seven undocumented migrants. The incident took place on a Sunday afternoon in the Volvi municipality, situated on the outskirts of Thessaloniki in northern Greece. No injuries were reported.

While on patrol, police officers noticed a heavily loaded vehicle and signaled for it to halt. However, the 27-year-old driver, a Syrian national, chose to accelerate and executed hazardous maneuvers. As a result, he lost control of the vehicle and ultimately collided with the wall of a café.

Upon closer inspection, authorities discovered a total of seven refugees from Syria inside the van. These individuals lacked the necessary travel documents required to establish legal residency within Greek territory.

Following this discovery, the driver was taken into custody, and subsequent investigations revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from a region in Attica. [AMNA]

