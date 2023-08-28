NEWS

Indonesian Embassy in Athens celebrates the 56th anniversary of ASEAN with event

[Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Athens]

The Indonesian Embassy in Athens celebrated the 56th anniversary of the establishment of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with a day of celebration on August 8.

The Indonesian embassy, as the current chairman of ASEAN and the ASEAN Committee in Athens, emphasized its commitment to the forging of a “practical and deliverable platform that will enhance economic and trade cooperation, as well as people-to-people contacts between ASEAN and Greece.”

Already, it noted that the year-on-year trade value between Greece and the ASEAN countries increased by 5% to a total of 1.7 billion dollars.

“The Government of the Hellenic Republic […] reiterated Greece’s interest to advance and elevate the bilateral relations with ASEAN member countries in various areas of cooperation,” noted a statement released after the event, adding that “the accession of Greece to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) of the ASEAN on 3 August 2022 has also been widely viewed as a policy extending beyond the known horizon which will bring mutual benefit to ASEAN and Greece.”

The embassy also stressed that this closer co-operation, particularly in the shipping industry, could unlock enormous potential and opportunities for both Greece and ASEAN.

The event was attended by the Secretary-General for International Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maira Myrogianni, the Director of the A9 directorate of the Foreign Ministry Theodoros Michalopoulos and the Mayor of Salamina George Panagopoulos

