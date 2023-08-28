Criminal charges against four former OSE executives over Tempe

The Prosecutor at the Larissa Court of Appeals filed criminal charges against four former executives at the Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) on Monday over the Tempi rail collision that left 57 people dead last February.

The charges have been filed against two former Presidents and Managing Directors, one former Managing Director, and an Executive Board Member of OSE.

Charges include manslaughter, gross bodily harm, negligent bodily harm, and disrupting travel safety. The defendants are expected to meet the prosecutor on September 5.