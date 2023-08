A 28-year-old man was shot dead in a Roma settlement in Aspropyrgos in western Attica on Monday. According to reports, the perpetrator entered the settlement and opened fire on the 28-year-old. Police have launched an investigation to locate the perpetrator.

