Locals allegedly detain migrants in Evros region

A video has surfaced featuring three men who seem to have apprehended four migrants in the Evros region.

The footage, shared on social media, depicts two men monitoring four individuals seated next to a four-wheel drive vehicle on a dirt track road. In the video, the person recording can be heard saying, “Four more, four good investors… Do you see? It’s midday, where are the authorities?… Where are the authorities?… Four more investors; we call the police, but there’s no network connection…” 

It was not clear when the video was shot.

Police last week said they had detained a man who held migrants in a trailer and called on citizens to “go out and round up” migrants he accused of setting wildfires in Greece. The man was detained after a video posted on social media.

