Mitsotakis to chair meeting on wildfire disaster, forest restoration

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair a meeting on Tuesday morning to assess the scale of the destruction by the hundreds of wildfires that have ravaged Greece and discuss the restoration of forests, mainly in the northeastern region of Evros and Mount Parnitha in Attica, the areas that suffered the worst.

The meeting, scheduled at 11 a.m., will be attended by Environment and Energy Minister Theodoros Skylakakis and Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias and other officials.

 

