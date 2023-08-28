New plan for natural disasters

After a traumatic summer, the government staff is working with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to develop measures to better protect the country from devastating wildfires.

The framework for addressing the problems of climate change is anticipated to be presented at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) on September 9, a week after Mitsotakis plans to submit a first package of measures to Parliament.​​

The plan will seek to strengthen policies that have paid off this summer and to modify others where gaps were recorded.

According to reports, the measures being considered is the further strengthening of fire-fighting means and fire-fighting personnel, although Greece is now very high on the relevant index.

Apart from the procurement of new Canadair planes, the emphasis will be on securing more water-dumping helicopters, which recent experience has shown to work more effectively in the Greek landscape.

Moreover, the plan also envisages improvements in the field of fire prevention, not only by better preparation during the winter months, but also by new mechanisms for forest protection, with more staff and increased activities in fire-prone areas.

Municipalities, regional authorities and civil society will also be activated to tackle the predicted increase, due to climate change, of summer fires and winter floods.

In particular, initiatives will be encouraged such as the cooperation of neighboring municipalities for the protection of Mount Ymittos, which have created water tanks for immediate firefighting, but also a system with drones, as well as volunteers, who can contribute substantially to the surveillance of forested areas.

However, municipalities will also be held more accountable, since not all of them adequately meet their obligations on the front of preparations in view of the fire season, despite being supported with significant funds.