Gov’t vows to reforest burned areas

[InTime News]

The government has declared that all areas burned in recent wildfires will be reforested and also agreed on measures to prevent erosion and flooding, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens.

The meeting was attended by the ministers of environment and energy, climate crisis and civil protection, the general secretaries of forestry and the environment and other officials.

Earlier, the EU’s Copernicus Agency said the 11-day wildfire in the northeastern Evros prefecture has already destroyed 80,800 hectares, an area larger than New York city.

