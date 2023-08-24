NEWS

Two arrested for suspected arson near Avlonas

[InTime News]

Police has arrested two people in connection with the wildfires that started near the town of Avlonas, north of Attica, on Thursday.

Three fires broke out within three hours in the area. Two of them were extinguished while the third in the Agios Georgios area is ongoing.

Fire Brigade’s spokesperson Yiannis Artopios said earlier that, in the last 24 hours, firefighters faced a total of 12 blazes at the foot of Mount Parnitha and the wider area of Avlonas.

He also said that 60 firefighters have been injured across Greece.

Fire Crime

