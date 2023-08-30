Gov’t seeks to pre-empt natural disasters

Burnt trees in the village of Avra, near Alexandroupoli town, in the northeastern Evros region, August 23. [AP]

The government is trying to anticipate the day after the devastating fires, with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chairing a meeting on Tuesday with the goal of enacting immediate measures in Evros and on Mount Parnitha.

Specifically, the execution of erosion and flood control works is a necessary measure especially, as in recent years, due to the climate crisis, storms and consequently floods have multiplied.

According to scientists, floods are the weather phenomenon that causes the greatest loss of human life. However, the manner, type and locations where the works are carried out are crucial to their effectiveness.

Government sources told Kathimerini that the trunks of burnt trees will be used for logjams and other technical works, while the cleaning of streams will be carried out under the responsibility of the districts. There are also plans to create concrete dams in the streams to hold back the debris and slow down the flow of water.

According to professor of natural disaster management at the University of Athens Efthymios Lekkas, the projects to be done are not a political but a scientific issue, and should be treated as such.