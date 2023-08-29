NEWS

44 new forest fires in last 24 hours

44 new forest fires in last 24 hours
[InTime News]

Firefighters were faced with 44 new forest fires in the last 24 hours, bringing to 87 the total number of wildfires throughout the country.

According to the Fire Brigade, most of the fires were dealt with in their initial stage while a large operation in Parnitha, near Athens, continues.

On the Evros fire front, now in its 11th day, flare-ups were recorded in Lefkimmi, Treis Vryses, Leptokarya and Kotronia.

Earlier, an emergency 112 push notification was sent to residents in Kotronia to evacuate to Giannouli.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Arson suspect remanded after testifying
NEWS

Arson suspect remanded after testifying

Evros wildfire scorches area bigger than New York City
NEWS

Evros wildfire scorches area bigger than New York City

Gov’t vows to reforest burned areas
NEWS

Gov’t vows to reforest burned areas

Massive wildfire persists for 11th day despite firefighting efforts
NEWS

Massive wildfire persists for 11th day despite firefighting efforts

Mitsotakis to chair meeting on wildfire disaster, forest restoration
NEWS

Mitsotakis to chair meeting on wildfire disaster, forest restoration

Wildfire in Evros continues to rage for the 11th day
NEWS

Wildfire in Evros continues to rage for the 11th day