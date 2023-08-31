SYRIZA to approve list of candidates for leadership contest on Saturday

Greece’s leftist main opposition is holding its standing congress to approve the candidates running for party leadership at the Foundation of the Hellenic World on Saturday.

The congess’ agenda includes only that topic, and its proceedings will open at 11 a.m.

Participants will be able to attend in person or online, and speakers will include only the current five candidates: Efi Achtsioglou, Euclid Tsakalotos, Nikos Pappas, Stefanos Tzoumakas, and Stelios Kasselakis.

Party elections for the new leader of SYRIZA will be held on September 10. If a second round is necessary, that will be held on September 16. Voters will include all current registered members of the party or those who register by September 10 (inclusive).

Following the election of the new party leader, the Central Committee will meet to set the preparations for Syriza’s Extraordinary Congress, in November.

