NEWS

SYRIZA to approve list of candidates for leadership contest on Saturday

SYRIZA to approve list of candidates for leadership contest on Saturday
[InTime News]

Greece’s leftist main opposition is holding its standing congress to approve the candidates running for party leadership at the Foundation of the Hellenic World on Saturday.

The congess’ agenda includes only that topic, and its proceedings will open at 11 a.m.

Participants will be able to attend in person or online, and speakers will include only the current five candidates: Efi Achtsioglou, Euclid Tsakalotos, Nikos Pappas, Stefanos Tzoumakas, and Stelios Kasselakis. 

Party elections for the new leader of SYRIZA will be held on September 10. If a second round is necessary, that will be held on September 16. Voters will include all current registered members of the party or those who register by September 10 (inclusive).

Following the election of the new party leader, the Central Committee will meet to set the preparations for Syriza’s Extraordinary Congress, in November.
 

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM to address Parliament, welcome Italian PM Meloni on Thursday
NEWS

PM to address Parliament, welcome Italian PM Meloni on Thursday

SYRIZA candidate making waves
NEWS

SYRIZA candidate making waves

Athens carving out greenery with two new large parks
NEWS

Athens carving out greenery with two new large parks

Gov’t vows to reforest burned areas
NEWS

Gov’t vows to reforest burned areas

Last-minute candidate joins SYRIZA’s leadership race
NEWS

Last-minute candidate joins SYRIZA’s leadership race

Mitsotakis to chair meeting on wildfire disaster, forest restoration
NEWS

Mitsotakis to chair meeting on wildfire disaster, forest restoration