Athens carving out greenery with two new large parks

Two new parks will help shield Athens from the risks of the climate crisis, according to Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.

The construction of the new Panathinaikos stadium and removal of the current one from central Alexandras Avenue will open the door for the conversion of the densely populated area into a green space, in addition to the enormous new green lung in Votanikos, which is anticipated to be finished in 2025.

According to Bakoyannis, who spoke on Tuesday on Skai TV, the park in the Votanikos area, which will also contain the new Panathinaikos stadium, will be put out for tender within the next few weeks “so that the project can be contracted in the first quarter of next year.”

It will be the largest urban park constructed in the city in the last century, with a total area of 21.5 hectares, and will complete the circle of Athens’ major green areas (Lycabettus, National Garden, Akadimia Platonos and others).