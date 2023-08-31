NEWS

Officers involved in deadly pedestrian crash released  

Officers involved in deadly pedestrian crash released  

Two police officers detained after hitting and killing a pedestrian with their patrol car in southern Athens on Wednesday were released, state-run broadcaster ERT reported Thursday. 

According to eye-witness testimonies, no evidence emerged that they had run a red traffic light, ERT said, though the official investigation is still under way.

The accident occurred shortly after noon at the junction of Chrysostomou Smyrnis and Poseidonos streets, in the district of Moschato, when the police car ran over the 65-year-old man, under unclear circumstances. The victim was taken to the Attiko hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bus falls into a roadside ditch in Laconia
NEWS

Bus falls into a roadside ditch in Laconia

65-year-old man killed in traffic accident involving police car
NEWS

65-year-old man killed in traffic accident involving police car

Bear attack near Arta leaves 67-year-old man injured
NEWS

Bear attack near Arta leaves 67-year-old man injured

Criminal charges against four former OSE executives over Tempe
NEWS

Criminal charges against four former OSE executives over Tempe

Owner of Turkey’s low-cost Pegasus Airlines, wife, seriously hurt in boat crash off Leros
NEWS

Owner of Turkey’s low-cost Pegasus Airlines, wife, seriously hurt in boat crash off Leros

Two firefighters injured in northern Greece while operating near wildfire
NEWS

Two firefighters injured in northern Greece while operating near wildfire