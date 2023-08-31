Officers involved in deadly pedestrian crash released  

Two police officers detained after hitting and killing a pedestrian with their patrol car in southern Athens on Wednesday were released, state-run broadcaster ERT reported Thursday.

According to eye-witness testimonies, no evidence emerged that they had run a red traffic light, ERT said, though the official investigation is still under way.

The accident occurred shortly after noon at the junction of Chrysostomou Smyrnis and Poseidonos streets, in the district of Moschato, when the police car ran over the 65-year-old man, under unclear circumstances. The victim was taken to the Attiko hospital where he was pronounced dead.