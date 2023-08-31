NEWS

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car
[kathimerini.gr]

A woman was seriously injured on Thursday afternoon when a car moving at high speed hit her while she was waiting to cross the street in southern Athens.

The incident took place outside the Metropolitan Hospital in Neo Faliro when the driver, while travelling from Piraeus towards Glyfada, lost control of his vehicle, crossed in the opposite direction and hit the woman.

The victim, aged around 30, was transferred to the hospital unconscious where she is being treated for sever head injury. 

There was no information on the driver. 

Accident

