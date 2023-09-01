Disabled man allegedly assaulted over sports rivalry

A 52-year-old man with a disability in Volos, central Greece, has reported a violent attack allegedly driven by sports rivalry, according to the public broadcaster ERT.

The 52-year-old, who was wearing the jersey of a local soccer club, claims to have been assaulted by a group of men on a busy pedestrian street in the city center.

Reportedly, the attackers seized him by the throat, threw him onto the pavement, and began assaulting him. The alleged victim is said to suffer from mobility issues and has an 80 percent disability rating.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.