NEWS

Disabled man allegedly assaulted over sports rivalry

Disabled man allegedly assaulted over sports rivalry
File photo.

A 52-year-old man with a disability in Volos, central Greece, has reported a violent attack allegedly driven by sports rivalry, according to the public broadcaster ERT.

The 52-year-old, who was wearing the jersey of a local soccer club, claims to have been assaulted by a group of men on a busy pedestrian street in the city center.

Reportedly, the attackers seized him by the throat, threw him onto the pavement, and began assaulting him. The alleged victim is said to suffer from mobility issues and has an 80 percent disability rating.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident.

Crime Sports

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Looking for solutions to sports violence
NEWS

Looking for solutions to sports violence

Police analyze camera footage of hooligan riots
NEWS

Police analyze camera footage of hooligan riots

First batch of suspects in deadly hooligan clash questioned; 12 remanded
NEWS

First batch of suspects in deadly hooligan clash questioned; 12 remanded

More than 2,000 officers assigned to sports crime prevention
NEWS

More than 2,000 officers assigned to sports crime prevention

Seven arrested as authorities fear Greece may be targeted by violent soccer supporters’ gangs
NEWS

Seven arrested as authorities fear Greece may be targeted by violent soccer supporters’ gangs

Police responds to criticism over deadly soccer fan clash
NEWS

Police responds to criticism over deadly soccer fan clash