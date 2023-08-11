More than 2,000 officers assigned to sports crime prevention

More than 2,000 officers have been assigned by the leadership of Greece’s police force, ELAS, to prevent violence on the sidelines of several soccer games taking place in Athens over the next few days.

Sources in the Citizen Protection Ministry indicated that measures are being taken to prevent the kind of violence that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man in Athens during an attack by hooligans a day before an UEFA League qualifier between local team AEK and visiting Dinamo Zagreb from Croatia. The match was canceled and has been moved to the Croatian capital.

The 2,000 officers will be posted at key locations to keep an eye on fan movements as the Greek capital prepares to host, among others, Dinamo Zagreb again on August 19 for the second leg of the tie and, before that, the UEFA Super Cup final between Manchester City and Sevilla on August 16.