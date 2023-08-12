Police analyze camera footage of hooligan riots

Investigators are piecing together the events that led to the death on Monday of a 29-year-old man during soccer-related clashes, a day before the Champions League qualifier between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb in the Greek capital, with the help of the video footage collected from the stadium’s security cameras.

The police documents state that the victim, Michalis Katsouris, appears to have been hit at the moment when he and dozens of other AEK fans were being chased by Dinamo Zagreb hooligans. Based on the footage, it also appears that everything happened within at least three minutes.

The police also collected footage from a security camera at a kiosk where the victim fled bleeding after being stabbed in his left arm.

Meanwhile forensic evidence will start to be taken from those arrested in the incidents on Saturday. These samples will be compared to that found on the victim.