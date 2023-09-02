Probe into ‘mafia’ remarks

Supreme Court Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini has initiated an investigation into controversial statements made by the leader of the far-right Spartiates (Spartans), Vassilis Stigas, who last week accused three of his party’s MPs of being under the influence of “outside centers,” drawing parallels with “the Greek mafia and Don Corleone.”

Following their absence from the parliamentary debate on wildfires Thursday, Stigas expelled Ioannis Dimitrokalis, Haralampos Katsivardas and Ioannis Kontis. Stigas has been summoned to testify on Tuesday.

Party MP Giorgos Manousos announced his decision to become an independent MP in response to Stigas’ remarks in a letter addressed to Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas on Saturday. Another, Konstantinos Floros, appeared to be considering a similar move.

Analysts suggest the turmoil within the ultranationalist party, which secured 12 seats in the June legislative elections, is linked to the influence of Ilias Kasidiaris, the imprisoned former deputy leader of Golden Dawn, over the party.