NEWS SPARTIATES IMPLODING

Probe into ‘mafia’ remarks

Probe into ‘mafia’ remarks
File photo. [InTime News]

Supreme Court  Prosecutor Georgia Adeilini has initiated an investigation into controversial statements made by the leader of the far-right Spartiates (Spartans), Vassilis Stigas, who last week accused three of his party’s MPs of being under the influence of “outside centers,” drawing parallels with “the Greek mafia and Don Corleone.”

Following their absence from the parliamentary debate on wildfires Thursday, Stigas expelled Ioannis Dimitrokalis, Haralampos Katsivardas and Ioannis Kontis. Stigas has been summoned to testify on Tuesday.

Party MP Giorgos Manousos announced his decision to become an independent MP in response to Stigas’ remarks in a letter addressed to Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tasoulas on Saturday. Another, Konstantinos Floros, appeared to be considering a similar move.

Analysts suggest the turmoil within the ultranationalist party, which secured 12 seats in the June legislative elections, is linked to the influence of Ilias Kasidiaris, the imprisoned former deputy leader of Golden Dawn, over the party.

Politics Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Albanian PM makes conciliatory comments after not being invited by Greece to regional meeting
NEWS

Albanian PM makes conciliatory comments after not being invited by Greece to regional meeting

EU’s Schinas rails against continued imprisonment of ethnic-Greek mayor in Albania
NEWS

EU’s Schinas rails against continued imprisonment of ethnic-Greek mayor in Albania

Parliament lifts immunity of SYRIZA MP Dourou
NEWS

Parliament lifts immunity of SYRIZA MP Dourou

Albanian court rejects Beleri’s appeal
NEWS

Albanian court rejects Beleri’s appeal

FM calls for release of Himare mayor
NEWS

FM calls for release of Himare mayor

Beleri wins Himara mayoral race in Albania’s local elections
NEWS

Beleri wins Himara mayoral race in Albania’s local elections